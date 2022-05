LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers and Longview Lobos will renew their longtime high school rivalry on the baseball diamond starting Friday. The two squads will meet up in the Bi-District playoffs in a best of three series, Game 1 will be Friday at Lufkin with a 7 p.m. first pitch. Game 2 will be Saturday at 2 p.m. in Longview. Game 3, if needed will follow Game 2.

LUFKIN, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO