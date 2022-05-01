ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costa Mesa, CA

Chargers fortify offensive, defensive lines during NFL draft

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley’s first year as head coach was about molding the Los Angeles Chargers...

keyt.com

KEYT

First Asian American among NFL’s 10 new on-field officials

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has hired 10 new on-field officials, including the first Asian American to officiate in the league and a former player. Lo van Pham joins the NFL from the Big 12 Conference. He was born in Vietnam and after a stop in the Philippines, moved to the United States when he was seven. Mike Morton becomes the third former NFL player on the 2022 roster of officials, joining Nate Jones and Terry Killens. Morton was drafted in the fourth round in 1995 by the Raiders, and was a linebacker for them from 1995-98. He also played in St. Louis, Green Bay (2000), and Indianapolis during his seven-year NFL career.
NFL
KEYT

Bears appoint King, Koziol co-directors of player personnel

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have appointed Jeff King and Kansas City Chiefs executive Trey Koziol co-directors of player personnel under new general manager Ryan Poles. King was a tight end who played seven seasons in the NFL with Carolina and Arizona after starring at Virginia Tech. He started as a scouting intern for the Bears in 2015. He was hired full time in 2016 as a pro scout and got promoted to assistant director of pro scouting in 2019 under former GM Ryan Pace. Koziol is from the Chicago area and has 14 years of front office experience with Tennessee and Kansas City. He joined the Chiefs in 2013 as an area scout and spent the past year as assistant director of college scouting. He and Poles worked together in Kansas City. They were also teammates at Boston College.
CHICAGO, IL
KEYT

NFL assigns 4 international players to AFC South teams

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has added four players from Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom to each team in the AFC South as part of the league’s International Player Pathway Program. The NFL announced Tuesday the players assigned to Indianapolis, Houston, Tennessee and Jacksonville. The AFC South teams will keep the players on the roster through training camp. Then the teams can get an international player exemption for an extra player on the practice squad, and teams also can promote any of the players to the active roster. This is the sixth year for the league’s program designed to give international players a chance to compete in the NFL.
JACKSONVILLE, NY
KEYT

Tannehill: Divisional loss left Titans QB with ‘deep scar’

Sleepless nights. Rewinding the loss in his mind over and over again. Therapy sessions as well. And weeks and weeks of time. Ryan Tannehill has lost big games before. Losing as the AFC’s No. 1 seed with the Titans quarterback throwing three interceptions left him with what he called a “deep scar.” Tannehill said he was in a dark place. Tannehill talked to reporters Tuesday for the first time since the Titans’ loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in January. He also called the trade of his top target A.J. Brown shocking because he expected an extension keeping the receiver in Tennessee.
NFL
KEYT

Former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles gets released by Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have released veteran quarterback Nick Foles two years after acquiring the former Super Bowl MVP to compete with Mitchell Trubisky. New general manager Ryan Poles had told reporters he hoped to trade Foles after signing Trevor Siemian to back up Justin Fields. He had one year left on his contract. Foles took Super Bowl 52 honors for Philadelphia. The Bears acquired him from Jacksonville in March 2020. Foles was third string last year behind Fields and Andy Dalton. He started one game with the other two quarterbacks injured, and threw for 250 yards in a win at Seattle in late December.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: ESPN Analyst Allegedly Refused To Appear With Sage Steele

Longtime ESPN anchor Sage Steele is in the middle of a free speech lawsuit against her employer. After voicing her frustrations with the network’s COVID-19 vaccination policy, and briefly mentioning former president Barack Obama when discussing her racial identity, Steele was pulled from the air. Now, according to suit...
SPORTS
KEYT

Twins INF Sanó having knee surgery, no timeline for return

BALTIMORE (AP) — Minnesota Twins infielder Miguel Sanó will undergo surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee and there’s no timeframe for his return. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli says the procedure will take place later this week. Sanó was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday. He sustained the injury on April 26 while celebrating Minnesota’s 5-4 victory over the Tigers, a game decided on the final play. It’s been a difficult season for the 28-year-old Sanó, who’s batting .093 with one home run.
MLB
KEYT

Top-seeded Suns, Heat playing like the favorites in playoffs

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are the top seeds in the playoffs and at the moment, they look like it coming off impressive performances. Both have a chance to take 2-0 leads in their respective playoff series on Wednesday and are strong favorites to get it done, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. In the Western Conference, the Suns have a 10-game winning streak against the Dallas Mavericks, counting regular season games, going into Game 2. In the Eastern Conference, the 76ers continue to search for the right mix without injured NBA MVP finalist Joel Embiid. Miami won Game 1 against Philadelphia 106-92.
PHOENIX, AZ

