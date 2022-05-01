KU’s Kyron Johnson goes in sixth round to Philadelphia Eagles

LAS VEGAS — The Kansas Jayhawks have a player that is joining the NFL.

Linebacker Kyron Johnson was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 181st pick in the NFL Draft.

Johnson led the Kansas defense with 8.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks on the season. He also impressed scouts with his athletic ability (4.36 40 yard dash).

The 6’1 230-pound defender has played edge defender and off-ball linebacker during his time in Lawrence and was a Pro Football Focus second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2021.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.