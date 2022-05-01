ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KU’s Kyron Johnson goes in sixth round to Philadelphia Eagles

By PJ Green
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32nVtl_0fPUEqcb00

LAS VEGAS — The Kansas Jayhawks have a player that is joining the NFL.

Linebacker Kyron Johnson was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 181st pick in the NFL Draft.

Johnson led the Kansas defense with 8.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks on the season. He also impressed scouts with his athletic ability (4.36 40 yard dash).

The 6’1 230-pound defender has played edge defender and off-ball linebacker during his time in Lawrence and was a Pro Football Focus second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

