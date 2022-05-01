ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Pedestrian struck, killed by Coaster

By Hope Sloop
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YZUMY_0fPUEKoh00

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a northbound Coaster train, authorities said.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning when deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station’s Transit Enforcement Unit responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a Coaster train. Officials say the incident happened in a restricted area of the track near Sassafras Street.

7 arrested on suspicion of DUI at checkpoint in Pacific Beach

Officers dispatched to the scene discovered the pedestrian, who was deemed dead on arrival. The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy and determine an official cause of death.

The matter remains under investigation by deputies with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone who has information on this incident is encouraged to reach out to deputies at 858-565-5200.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
NBC San Diego

Officer Shot on San Diego Freeway Was Struggling With Suspect Who Tried to Take His Gun: CHP

Investigators on Thursday identified the suspect in a shooting on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley that left a California Highway Patrol officer with a bullet wound to the leg. Yuhao Du, 25, was arrested and faces several charges, including attempted murder of a peace officer, taking a firearm from an officer and causing great bodily injury for the incident on Wednesday, the CHP said in a news release Thursday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
KTSM

Victims in deadly I-10 head-on crash near Las Cruces identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
Daily Mail

Tragedy for elderly couple that vanished while driving RV through Nevada: Husband, 72, is found dead and his wife, 69, is airlifted to hospital after their empty camper is discovered stuck in the mud

An elderly Indianapolis couple who vanished ten day ago during a West Coast RV trip has been found on a remote mountain in Nevada - with the husband dead and the wife needing medical care - as the pair apparently tried to seek higher ground to call for help after their camper got 'stuck in the mud.'
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
BigCountryHomepage

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy