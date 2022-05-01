Pedestrian struck, killed by Coaster

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a northbound Coaster train, authorities said.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning when deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station’s Transit Enforcement Unit responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a Coaster train. Officials say the incident happened in a restricted area of the track near Sassafras Street.

Officers dispatched to the scene discovered the pedestrian, who was deemed dead on arrival. The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy and determine an official cause of death.

The matter remains under investigation by deputies with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone who has information on this incident is encouraged to reach out to deputies at 858-565-5200.

