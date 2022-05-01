ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Boone Lake Cleanup nets around 180 bags of garbage

By Van Jones, Jessica Genader
 3 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Volunteers spent some time at Boone Lake today cleaning up the area.

People arrived at one of the six collection sites and were able to pick up trash while enjoying some live entertainment and food. Some hard work resulted in around 180 bags of trash being collected along with larger items such as 26 tires and 17 styrofoam blocks.

The Boone Lake association says that the clean-up project is essential to keeping the waterways safe.

“The trash seems to collect in the coves so every year as the water comes up stuff collects on the shores and migrates further up towards the shoreline where people can walk and pick things up,” said Jason Byall a member of the Boone Lake Association.

Those who helped clean were rewarded for all their hard work by being entered into a raffle to win a kayak.

