Angels -1.5 (+127) 8.5 (Over -115/Under -105) I think there is some value in taking the UNDER in this game, even though the Angels are second in MLB in OPS this season. Boston ranks just 24th in that category, and both of these pitchers have been hot to start the season, which could leave us with a little wiggle room before the bullpens enter on Tuesday night.

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO