Zanesville, OH

Zane Grey Family Day at Zane Grey Museum

By KaJeza Hawkins
WHIZ
 3 days ago

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – The Zane Grey Family day officially kicked off their start of Museum season this afternoon!. It was held at the Zane Grey and Nation Road museum from noon until 4 pm today. It was a family event, with the focus on Zane...

whiznews.com

WHIZ

Janet C. Saling

Janet C. Saling age 77, of Caldwell, OH passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022 at her home, with her loving son by her side. She was born April 6, 1945 in Canton, OH a daughter of the late Michael E. and Thelma F. Murphy Sholtis. She was a member of...
CALDWELL, OH
WHIZ

William Arlen Moorehead

William Arlen Moorehead,89, of Zanesville went Home to be with the Lord on Friday April 29, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born in Gratiot, Ohio on May 10, 1932 to the late Charles C. and Lillie Burrier Moorehead. He graduated from Hopewell High School and retired from AK Steel with over 40 years of dedicated service. He also did concrete work in the summer and plowing snow in the winter. He was a member of the South Zanesville United Methodist Church, American Legion Post 29, and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1058. Most of all family was Bill's greatest love especially playing Old Maid and Checkers with his grandchildren. You could always find Bill on his back porch with a cold Budweiser. Bill served our Country and protected our Freedom as a Medic in The United States Army in Korea.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Marsha K. Frazier

Marsha K. Frazier, 73 of Duncan Falls, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 1, 2022 at New Lexington Health Care while under the care of Shriver's Hospice. Marsha was born on August 18, 1948 in Zanesville. She is the daughter of the late Martha (Ross)...
DUNCAN FALLS, OH
WHIZ

Steven E. Buck

Steven E. Buck passed away on April 30, 2022, at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville, Ohio. He was 71. Steven was born on April 11, 1951, to Samuel Buck and Joan Belt Buck Lemmon in Washington Court House, Ohio. When his father passed, Steven was fifteen and the eldest of five siblings: Carol, Robert, Stanley, and Martha. His Scout Troop in Upper Arlington, Ohio, helped fill the massive hole left from his father's passing, and Steven never forgot how much this meant, which is why he dedicated a great portion of his adult life to volunteer for Scouts. He was fond of "What Matters" by Forest Witcraft (October, 1950, Scouting Magazine):
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Keith Allen Semmons

Keith Allen Semmons, 55 of Zanesville, passed away on April 29, 2022 at Altercare of Zanesville. He was born son of Robert Cliffton Semmons and Judith Ann (Trout) Jasper, in Zanesville, on February 23, 1967. He worked at the Longaberger Company for a short time. He later became self-employed. He loved to work on cars and in his free time, he enjoyed playing his guitars, listening to rock –n- roll music.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Jack D. Murphy

52, of Mooresville, passed away on April 29, 2022. Jack was born on March 10, 1970 in Zanesville, Ohio to Roger and Virgene Murphy. Jack was a graduate of Philo High School in Ohio. From a very young age, Jack loved to take things apart, build unique projects from scratch and cultivate his amazing creativeness. He went on to study at the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics. Jack worked for Rolls Royce as an Engineering Technician for most of his career and just recently for United Airlines as an Aircraft Technician. Jack married Cassie in 1996 and went on to have 2 beautiful children, Chloe and Jake. Jack was the life of the party and a prankster who loved to play tricks on his family and friends! He had an adventurous spirit, loved being outdoors and had no fear! He "made" his own rules, played by them and lived by them! Jack was a thrill seeker who enjoyed being outdoors. Whether it was being in the woods watching for eagles, kayaking or hiking, he loved being one with nature. Jack was an "early riser" and often could be found cooking breakfast for anyone and everyone who was ready to eat. He was also known as the "Grill Master", who made a masterpiece of any piece of meat that he cooked on the grill. He never knew a stranger and particularly loved to visit and listen to stories of friends and family much older than himself. He loved to spend time with his family and was always up for an adventure! Jack shared with his family that "when my time comes, make sure that my friends and family know that I always lived my best life"!
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Fall in Love with Kramer Our Dog of the Week

Fans of Seinfeld will fall in love with this week's Muskingum County K9 Adoption Center's Dog of the Week. Kramer is a 7-month-old Coon Hound mix. He's affectionate, easy going and loves to introduce himself to strangers. He's always ready for a cuddle or to play catch.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
10TV

LIST: Festivals, concerts and other events happening in central Ohio this summer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Summer in central Ohio is typically accompanied by warm and sunny days filled with live music, good food and plenty of excuses to get outside. Even more events are expected to return this year compared to last in the wake of an ease on COVID-19 restrictions, and central Ohioans are looking ahead to a more "normal" summer season filled with eventful fun.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

McIntire Library to Host Mini Comic Con

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – This Saturday the Muskingum County Library System will be partnering with the Muskingum County Literacy Council to present the Family Reading Festival at the John McIntire Library in Zanesville. The event titled 'Reading is My Super Power!' will offer hands-on activities and crafts for all ages that will promote literacy and bring stories and characters to life.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Noon Rotary Announces 2022 Phoenix Awards

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Today, the Zanesville Noon Rotary Club announced the recipients of their annual Phoenix Awards. Each year the organization reaches out to the faculty of local high schools in search of students that have overcome adversity and inspired others through their process. Zanesville Noon Rotary's Chairperson for...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Niko Moon to Headline the Fair

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Muskingum County Fair Board is inviting you to take part in this year's festivities. Niko Moon will take the stage August 16 with opening act Bexar. Moon is the songwriter behind five number one hits including the Zac Brown Band's "Loving you is Easy." He's also penned singles for Dierks Bentley and Ashley Monroe.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH

