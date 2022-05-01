ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOPD investigates deadly shooting in Bywater Saturday night

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Saturday night the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly shooting in the Bywater area.

According to NOPD, a shooting took place in the 700 block of Poland Avenue around 8:15 p.m.

Reports show one female and one male sustained single gunshot wounds to their bodies.

Victim in Balcony Bar shooting was targeted, source says

EMS transported the victims to a local hospital where the woman later died. The case was then reclassified as a homicide.

NOPD: 1 killed in Algiers shooting Saturday evening

On Sunday morning, NOPD announced the location of the shooting was changed to the 4400 block of Dauphine Street, just blocks away from Poland Avenue.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact NOPD or Crimestoppers.

