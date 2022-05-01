ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

What the draft experts are saying about the Patriots’ late-round picks

By Alex Barth
985thesportshub.com
 3 days ago

NESN

Patriots Reportedly Cut Running Back After Selecting Two In NFL Draft

The New England Patriots cleared out some space in their suddenly crowded running back room Monday. Two days after selecting South Dakota State’s Pierre Strong (fourth round) and South Carolina’s Kevin Harris (sixth round) on the final day of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Patriots released veteran ball-carrier Devine Ozigbo, according to a report from Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson.
NESN

David Ortiz Welcomes Patriots Sixth-Round Draft Pick To New England

It’s not everyday your childhood idol gives you a shoutout out Twitter, but for Chasen Hines, that’s exactly what he got on Sunday. The New England Patriots drafted the LSU guard in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Hines had a passion for baseball growing up. He wore the No. 34 and looked up to MLB Hall of Famer David Ortiz.
The Spun

Patriots Reveal Why They Drafted A Quarterback On Saturday

The New England Patriots made somewhat of a surprising selection Saturday by drafting Bailey Zappe with the 137th overall pick. Zappe set FBS records by accumulating 5,967 passing yards and 62 passing touchdowns with Western Kentucky last season. Yet it’s somewhat curious of New England to take a passer in the fourth round a year after snagging Mac Jones in the opening round.
The Spun

Giants Have Reportedly Signed Michigan Wide Receiver

The New York Giants reportedly weren’t done on draft day. At the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft, the G-Men reportedly took a flyer on Michigan wide receiver Daylen Baldwin as a free agent pickup. Per Texans beat reporter Coty Davis, “Michigan WR Daylen Baldwin signs with New York...
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Reveals His 2 Options: NFL World Reacts

Rob Gronkowski is down to just two options when it comes to his future in the National Football League. The legendary NFL tight end admitted this weekend that he will either be retiring or returning for another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronkowski is not considering playing for another...
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Guarantees Return To Bucs On 1 Condition

Rob Gronkowski guarantees he will return for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if they can meet his demands. During NFL Draft weekend, a reporter asked Gronk if he’d play again for the Buccaneers if they signed Julian Edelman. Gronkowski responded with a resounding yes. “If Julian signs with the Bucs...
NBC Sports

Why didn't Patriots address LB need in NFL Draft? Matt Groh explains

There's a reason why many NFL mock drafts -- including the last from our Phil Perry -- had the New England Patriots selecting a linebacker in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Linebacker looked like a major need for New England after the Buffalo Bills exploited the team's...
The Spun

Bill Belichick Criticized For His Bizarre NFL Draft Pick

NBC’s Peter King wasn’t happy with one of Bill Belichick’s draft picks during the 2022 NFL Draft. Belichick made a head-scratching decision on Thursday night to select offensive lineman Cole Strange with the No. 29 overall pick. He was a player that most pundits saw getting to Day 2 or even Day 3 of the draft.
NESN

Sure Looks Like DeVante Parker Will Wear Julian Edelman’s Old Patriots Number

It’s looking more and more like DeVante Parker will, in fact, wear Julian Edelman’s old Patriots number this season. In April, Parker — acquired by New England via trade with the Miami Dolphins — posted a photo of him wearing a No. 11 jersey, prompting a light-hearted reaction from Edelman. A day later, Parker indicated that nothing had been made official and that there might be nothing to the story.
CBS Sports

Patriots 2022 NFL Draft recap: What New England didn't achieve and one thing they definitely got right

The New England Patriots entered the 2022 NFL Draft looking to carry the momentum from what was a productive draft a season ago, which was headlined by the addition of quarterback Mac Jones. Now that they have their franchise signal-caller under the tent, this draft's main goal was to find young talent that continues to build around Jones so that New England can take the next step and play deep into the playoffs.
NESN

What NHL Exec Believes Could Be ‘Problem’ For Hurricanes Against Bruins

The Carolina Hurricanes won the Metropolitan Division and finished the regular season with 116 points, third-most in the NHL behind the Florida Panthers (122) and Colorado Avalanche (119). They’re a legitimate championship contender in the Stanley Cup playoffs, where they’ll face the Boston Bruins in the first round of the...
CBS Boston

Patriots Hall Of Famer Matt Light Falls Short In Bid For Foxboro School Committee Seat

FOXBORO (CBS) – Former Patriots player Matt Light came up short Monday in his attempt to gain a seat on the Foxboro School Committee. Light was running for a 3-year term on the board. The Patriots Hall of Famer unofficially finished with 1,137 votes, third on the ballot. Robert Canfield topped the ticket with 1,792 votes, followed by Brent Ruter with 1,710 as both were elected. The 43-year-old played 11 seasons for the Patriots. The former offensive lineman has been a Foxboro resident for two decades. Light said he started his campaign in part because of his concerns over the board’s decision to mandate masks during the COVID pandemic.
The Spun

Patriots Make Decision On N’Keal Harry: NFL World Reacts

Earlier this week, the New England Patriots made a final decision on N’Keal Harry’s fifth-year option for the 2023 season. They officially declined the Arizona State product’s option. Harry, a former first-round pick from the 2019 NFL Draft, has not lived up to the hype in New...
