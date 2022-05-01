What the draft experts are saying about the Patriots’ late-round picks

FOXBORO (CBS) – Former Patriots player Matt Light came up short Monday in his attempt to gain a seat on the Foxboro School Committee. Light was running for a 3-year term on the board. The Patriots Hall of Famer unofficially finished with 1,137 votes, third on the ballot. Robert Canfield topped the ticket with 1,792 votes, followed by Brent Ruter with 1,710 as both were elected. The 43-year-old played 11 seasons for the Patriots. The former offensive lineman has been a Foxboro resident for two decades. Light said he started his campaign in part because of his concerns over the board’s decision to mandate masks during the COVID pandemic.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO