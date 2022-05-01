ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rodriguez, Harper, Holmes Selected At 2022 NFL Draft

By OSU Athletics
News On 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Oklahoma State football players Malcolm Rodriguez, Devin Harper and Christian Holmes were selected at the 2022 NFL Draft Saturday, as Rodriguez was chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 188th overall pick in the sixth round, Harper was selected by the Dallas Cowboys five picks later with the 193rd overall...

