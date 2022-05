Both the Binghamton women's and men's lacrosse teams have clinched the playoffs and are preparing for familiar AE opponents. The men's team finished 3-3 in conference play and lost their last two matchups thanks in part to losing faceoff Matthew Desouza. The team has been led by Kevin Winkoff who is second in the conference with 35 goals. That number is also third place for a single season in BU history. Goalie Teddy Dolan has also had a historic season with 152 saves while grabbing a team record of 20 in a game earlier this season. This is the first time the team has made the postseason since 2017.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO