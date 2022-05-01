ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update: Couple of strong storms possible Sunday

By Joe Fitzwater
 3 days ago

UPDATE: With a few peaks of sunshine showing through in the Tri-State during the early afternoon, a couple of storms capable of dropping small hailstones and damaging wind gusts will be possible. The timing of this will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., as a cold front will push through after that to bring drier and more stable air into the region.

The Storm Prediction Center has kept our region in a 1 out of 5 for severe weather, meaning that it’s a low risk, but not zero.

Once we get through this afternoon we’re looking at beautiful conditions for Monday before more chances for rain and storms return for Monday into Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

