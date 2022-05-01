Update: Couple of strong storms possible Sunday

UPDATE: With a few peaks of sunshine showing through in the Tri-State during the early afternoon, a couple of storms capable of dropping small hailstones and damaging wind gusts will be possible. The timing of this will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., as a cold front will push through after that to bring drier and more stable air into the region.

The Storm Prediction Center has kept our region in a 1 out of 5 for severe weather, meaning that it’s a low risk, but not zero.

Once we get through this afternoon we’re looking at beautiful conditions for Monday before more chances for rain and storms return for Monday into Tuesday.

