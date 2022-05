The Rochester Americans will be getting some help for the Calder Cup Playoffs. The Buffalo Sabres announced Sunday afternoon that they have assigned forward Peyton Krebs and defenseman Mattias Samuelsson to the Amerks. Krebs, 21, tallied 15 points (4 goals, 11 assists) in 18 games with the Amerks upon being...

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO