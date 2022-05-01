ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Cowboys Handle Longhorns 14-3 In Blowout Fashion

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NTOns_0fPUBiqE00

The No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys put it on No. 10 Texas Saturday afternoon.

The Cowboys used a seven-run 6th inning to defeat the Longhorns 14-3 in blowout fashion.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Michael Irvin

Former Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin is very outspoken on television, often trading barbs with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith or NFL Network analysts. The Pro Football Hall of Famer is pretty private with his personal life, though. Michael Irvin has been married to his wife, Sandy Harrell, for more...
NFL
The Spun

Eli Manning Sparked Arch Manning Rumors This Week

Arch Manning is believed to be down to six schools. The No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country is believed to be considering Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas. Manning, a five-star quarterback out of New Orleans, Louisiana, was linked to Notre Dame this week, thanks to his...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

LSU 5-Star Efton Reid Makes His Transfer Decision

When former LSU five-star big man Efton Reid put his name in the transfer portal, he instantly skied to the top of many program’s boards. On Sunday, the gifted seven-footer announced his decision to leave the Tigers in favor of the Bulldogs. Reid is taking his talents to Gonzaga.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Says College Football’s Best Player Was Obvious

The best player in college football last year was obvious to Cris Collinsworth. The former NFL wide receiver turned NBC and Pro Football Focus analyst believes Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson was the top player in the country. Hutchinson, who went No. 2 overall to the Detroit Lions, didn’t win the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Stillwater, OK
College Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Stillwater, OK
Sports
City
Stillwater, OK
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
City
Austin, TX
State
Oklahoma State
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

OU stumbles in series finale vs. Kansas St.

NORMAN – Jackson Nicklaus and Brett Squires homered, but the Oklahoma baseball team fell 8-7 to Kansas State in the series finale Sunday afternoon at L. Dale Mitchell Park. Nicklaus, who homered in all three games of the series, sent a shot over the left center field wall in the bottom of the first inning to tie the game 1-1. Squires gave the Sooners (27-15, 9-6 Big 12) a 3-1 lead in the second inning with a two-run blast to left center.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Patriots Cut Running Back Following The NFL Draft

The New England Patriots are reportedly cutting ties with a running back following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft. New England selected two running backs in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada – South Dakota State’s Pierre Strong in the fourth round and South Carolina’s Kevin Harris in the sixth round.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Look: NBA Reveals Why Draymond Green Was Ejected

The Warriors were able to rally in a Game 1 thriller against the Grizzlies, despite a very questionable ejection of Draymond Green at the end of the first half. Green was saddled with a Flagrant 2 foul after fouling Memphis’ Brandon Clarke. As the Grizzlies forward went up for a lay-up, Green could be seen checking him before grabbing on his jersey as Clarke fell to the floor.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Put It On#College Baseball#Cowboys Handle Longhorns
The Spun

Ranking The 3 Most Likely Schools For Arch Manning

Few college football recruitments, if any, have been as closely watched as Arch Manning’s. The five-star quarterback is the No. 1 recruit in the country for 2023 and, as the nephew of Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, is even more followed than the typical No. 1 recruit. Where is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Look: Baseball World Reacts To The 105.5 MPH Pitch

How fast do you think a college baseball pitcher can throw?. The answer: at least 105.5 MPH. On Sunday, Tennessee pitcher Ben Joyce recorded the fastest pitch of the college baseball season, when he reached nearly 106 MPH on the radar gun. That’s just unfair. Joyce could be a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys: Final 2022 NFL Draft grade is in

With the 2022 NFL Draft officially in the books, teams can now look back on their selections and trades and see how they performed. Focusing on the Dallas Cowboys, America’s Team was able to make nine draft picks – ranging from No. 24 overall to No. 193 – and add some talent in certain areas.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

Look: College Basketball Star Transferring For 3rd Time

One of the best college basketball players in the country will be transferring yet again. Per ESPN’s Pete Thamel, New Mexico State’s Teddy Allen has entered the transfer portal. He averaged close to 20 points per game this past year. Allen has played college basketball for three different...
LAS CRUCES, NM
The Spun

Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit’s Longtime Wife, Allison

The football season is always a busy time for the Herbstreit family, but moving forward in 2022, it will be even more amped up than usual. Kirk Herbstreit added another big job to his responsibilities this year, as he will be an analyst for Amazon’s Thursday night NFL broadcasts. Kirk will do this in addition to his college football duties for ESPN.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Trio of B1G programs land in Top 10 for 4-star 2023 OT from Texas

A Top 25 offensive tackle in the 2023 recruiting class has narrowed his list of schools down to 10 options. A trio of B1G programs made the cut. Ian Reed, a 4-star offensive tackle out of Austin, Texas, revealed his Top 10 schools over the weekend. Michigan, Ohio State and Wisconsin were all in the mix out of the B1G. The other 7 teams are Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M.
AUSTIN, TX
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy