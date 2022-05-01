Cowboys Handle Longhorns 14-3 In Blowout Fashion
The No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys put it on No. 10 Texas Saturday afternoon.
The Cowboys used a seven-run 6th inning to defeat the Longhorns 14-3 in blowout fashion.
