Cowboys Handle Longhorns 14-3 In Blowout Fashion

The Warriors were able to rally in a Game 1 thriller against the Grizzlies, despite a very questionable ejection of Draymond Green at the end of the first half. Green was saddled with a Flagrant 2 foul after fouling Memphis’ Brandon Clarke. As the Grizzlies forward went up for a lay-up, Green could be seen checking him before grabbing on his jersey as Clarke fell to the floor.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO