Originally published on CBS News on April 20, before the reported draft opinion that suggests SCOTUS could overturn Roe V. Wade. SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (CBS News) — Dr. Sarah Traxler works at the only abortion clinic in the state of South Dakota, but she lives hours away in Minnesota. Her trip involves a flight from Minneapolis to Sioux Falls, an escort at the airport for security reasons and a 20-minute drive to the clinic — all before her first patient. It’s a commute she’s done monthly for the past seven years. “I sort of feel at some level if I don’t do it...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO