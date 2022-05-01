ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers draft 3 WRs to give Rodgers more playmakers

By Associated Press
CBS 58
 3 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay's greatest position of concern heading into the draft remains a bit of a question mark...

cbs58.com

Yardbarker

Packers Still Named Best Landing Spots for Two Former All Pro Wide Receivers

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone. The Green Bay Packers ended up drafting three wide receivers: Christian Watson (second round), Romeo Doubs (fourth round), and Samouri Toure (seventh round). Earlier in the offseason, the Packers signed Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal. Green Bay made all of these moves in an effort to help replace Davante Adams (traded to Las Vegas) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (signed with Kansas City). Now, the Packers have Watson, Watkins, Toure, Doubs, Allen Lazard, Amari Rodgers, and Allen Lazard slated to compete for snaps in the 2022 offense. Despite this newfound depth at wide receiver, the Packers are still named the best landing spot for two former All Pro wide receivers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Packers and Jets would send Veteran WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. However Green Bay could still use a veteran number one wide receiver on the roster for week one.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Invite UW Whitewater Wide Receiver to Rookie Camp

The Green Bay Packers are doing their due diligence when it comes to adding depth to their wide receiver room. Brian Gutekunst drafted three receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, including Christian Watson in the second round. Additionally, the Packers have signed multiple wide receivers as undrafted free agents. This list includes Wisconsin Badgers fan favorite Danny Davis. According to a recent Tweet, the Packers have also invited Ryan Wisniewski of UW Whitewater.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Packers Draft Pick Reveals The First Person To Text Him

After eschewing offense with two first round picks, the Green Bay Packers traded up to draft wide receiver Christian Watson in round two on Friday. It didn’t take long for Watson to be welcomed to the team by quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The North Dakota State product’s father told reporters that Rodgers was the first person to reach out to his son after the pick was made.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What grade would you give the Packers' 2022 draft class?

The Green Bay Packers selected 11 new players over three days during the 2022 NFL draft. Linebacker Quay Walker. Defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt. Receiver Christian Watson. Offensive lineman Sean Rhyan. Receiver Romeo Doubs. Offensive lineman Zach Tom. Edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare. Safety Tariq Carpenter. Defensive lineman Jonathan Ford. Offensive tackle Rasheed Walker. Receiver Samori Toure.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

In need of speed, Packers take two burners at WRs in 2022 draft

The Green Bay Packers granted Matt LaFleur’s request for speed at wide receiver during the 2022 NFL draft. At the NFL Annual Meetings last month, LaFleur said the Packers needed to add speed to help replace Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the offense’s top deep threat. A month later, Brian Gutekunst obliged, taking two of the fastest on-field players at the Senior Bowl in Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS 58

Lauer fans 11, Brewers hit 3 HRs in 9-1 win over Cubs

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Lauer kept up his strikeout success, fanning 11 in seven innings as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 9-1. Rowdy Tellez hit a two-run homer in the fifth, and Christian Yelich and Hunter Renfroe connected for consecutive home runs in the eighth. The Cubs...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Giannis bobblehead to be given to first 35,000 fans at Brewers game Sept. 11

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A long-awaited "Bobblehead To Be Announced" on the Milwaukee Brewers 2022 Bobblehead Schedule has been revealed as Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. The first 35,000 fans through the gates on Sunday, Sept. 11 -- when the Brew Crew takes on the Cincinnati Reds -- will receive a Giannis bobblehead.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Five Big Takeaways from the Packers 2022 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers ended up drafting 10 players in the 2022 NFL Draft. Unlike many previous drafts, this draft seemed to be a wildly popular one among Packers fans. There were a few surprises, but then again, there always are. As the focus now turns to preparing for the 2022 season, here are five big takeaways from the Packers’ 2022 Draft.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers picked a lifelong fan of the team during the 2022 draft

The Green Bay Packers drafted a lifelong fan of the team during the 2022 NFL draft. Shortly after being picked by the Packers in the seventh round on Saturday, Georgia Tech safety Tariq Carpenter shared this photo of himself wearing a championship t-shirt from the Packers’ win in Super Bowl XLV, with the caption: “So grateful to be a Packer. Being a Packer has always been a dream of mine. It’s time to get to work!”
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jahmir Johnson signs with the Green Bay Packers

With the conclusion of the 2022 NFL draft, offensive lineman Jahmir Johnson did not hear his name called, although, like six of his fellow undrafted Aggie teammates, sources confirmed that Johnson is now getting an opportunity to sign with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent. Jahmir Johnson started his career at the University of Tennesee in 2018 before transferring to Texas A&M as a grad student for the 2021 season, starting each of the 11 games he played during that season and was a solid anchor alongside newly-minted Houston Texan Kenyon Green. Standing at 6-5, 300 pounds, Johnson...
GREEN BAY, WI

