Alexander County, IL

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Pulaski, Union by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-30 19:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a...

alerts.weather.gov

News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorm warning

12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Weather Warning for Severe Thunderstorms Issued for Kansas and Oklahoma

Severe thunderstorms are looming over Kansas and Oklahoma after US meteorologists issued their latest weather warning, prompting the risks of the downpour of large hailstones, strong winds, and twisters in the mentioned states and their surrounding areas. Severe Thunderstorms. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - Storm Prediction Center...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Salina Post

NWS: Rain likely later Sunday night

Widespread drizzle along with numerous showers and thunderstorms will spread northeast across the region later tonight through midday Monday. While widespread severe weather is not expected, the strongest activity will be capable of dime size hail and pockets of heavy rain.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible this afternoon & evening

(WOWK) — Strong to severe storms are projected to develop on Tuesday as warm air sets up ahead of a cold front in our area. The model images in the slideshow below give you a sense of the overall picture of what will take place. The overall highest chance for severe storms is in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Scurry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCURRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However large hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas.
SCURRY COUNTY, TX
KTUL

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Watches in effect for Green Country

UPDATE (1:45 a.m.): A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is now in effect for Rogers, Creek, Wagoner, Okmulgee, Muskogee, and Tulsa Counties until 2:30 a.m. --- UPDATE (1:33 a.m.):A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Craig, and Nowata Counties until 2:30 a.m. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch now includes...
TULSA, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Houston, Madison, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 19:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Houston; Madison; Walker The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Houston County in southeastern Texas Northern Madison County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 727 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Madisonville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Madisonville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barber, Chautauqua, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Chautauqua; Clark; Comanche; Cowley; Edwards; Ford; Harper; Hodgeman; Kingman; Kiowa; Labette; Montgomery; Pratt; Sumner TORNADO WATCH 171 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBER CHAUTAUQUA CLARK COMANCHE COWLEY EDWARDS FORD HARPER HODGEMAN KINGMAN KIOWA LABETTE MONTGOMERY PRATT SUMNER
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arapahoe, Elbert, Lincoln, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe; Elbert; Lincoln; Washington The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Elbert County in east central Colorado Eastern Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado Southwestern Washington County in northeastern Colorado Northeastern Lincoln County in east central Colorado * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 657 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Agate to 7 miles northwest of Arriba, or along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Limon to 15 miles west of Flagler, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cottonwood Valley and Thurman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cuyahoga, Lorain, Medina, Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cuyahoga; Lorain; Medina; Summit THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CUYAHOGA...CENTRAL MEDINA NORTHERN SUMMIT AND CENTRAL LORAIN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with these thunderstorms. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bolivar, Coahoma, DeSoto, Humphreys, Issaquena, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bolivar; Coahoma; DeSoto; Humphreys; Issaquena; Lafayette; Leflore; Marshall; Panola; Quitman; Sharkey; Sunflower; Tallahatchie; Tate; Tunica; Washington; Yalobusha SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 166 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOLIVAR COAHOMA DESOTO HUMPHREYS ISSAQUENA LAFAYETTE LEFLORE MARSHALL PANOLA QUITMAN SHARKEY SUNFLOWER TALLAHATCHIE TATE TUNICA WASHINGTON YALOBUSHA
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harris, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 19:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Conroe, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Harris; Montgomery The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Montgomery County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Harris County in southeastern Texas * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 748 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Conroe, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Conroe, The Woodlands, Oak Ridge North, Shenandoah, Cut And Shoot, Woodloch, The Woodlands Pavillion, Porter Heights and Chateau Woods. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bingham, Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Power by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 16:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Cassia; Lincoln; Minidoka; Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho Western Power County in southeastern Idaho Southeastern Lincoln County in south central Idaho Northeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho Central Minidoka County in south central Idaho * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 431 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 19 miles southeast of Richfield to near Rupert to 7 miles southwest of Declo, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rupert, Neeley, Lake Walcott, Declo, Rockland, Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Bear Trap Airport, Kimama, Pilar Butte, Idahome and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
News On 6

Strong Winds, Hail Sweep Across Eastern Oklahoma; Causing Some Damage

Strong winds, large hail, and isolated tornados swept across Oklahoma on Monday. The National Weather Service (NWS) said the storm line moved east at 50 to 60 mph. Several areas saw power outages and reports of hail damage. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone spotted some damage from the storms in Chickasha and crews expect to find more damage after sunrise.
OKLAHOMA STATE

