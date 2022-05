EAST LANSING – It’s May 1, 2022, and that means Tom Izzo has earned an extra $4 million paycheck. By being employed as Michigan State’s basketball coach through April 30, 2022, the 27th-year Spartans coach triggered a contingent bonus in his contract. As a result, Michigan State now owes him a one-time payment of $4 million “in recognition of his long service to the university,” according to the contract. The payment is due to be paid by July 15 of this year.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO