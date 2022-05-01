New Hampshire State Senate strikes down recreational marijuana bills

The New Hampshire State Senate has rejected two marijuana legalization bills that the House of Representatives had previously passed.

One of the measures would have created a state-run monopoly on retail sales . Such marijuana sales would only have been allowed within New Hampshire’s state-owned Liquor & Wine Outlet stores. The other bill would have allowed small-scale personal use and home cultivation.

The Granite State is surrounded by states that have legalized the drug — Vermont, Massachusetts and Maine. However, Senate opponents of the legalization bills said that fact meant nothing to them. They noted that they were concerned about the prospects of increased marijuana use among teens and additional traffic deaths.

