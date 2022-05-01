ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Man shot in leg after refusing during an armed robbery in Visalia

By Ishshah Padilla
FOX26
FOX26
 3 days ago
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — Two masked men are on the run after shooting a man in the leg during an armed robbery in Visalia. The Tulare County...

TULARE, CA
Fresno, CA
