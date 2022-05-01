ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Kan. woman sentenced for abuse of 2-year-old stepdaughter

Little Apple Post
Little Apple Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SEDGWICK COUNTY — A Kanas woman avoids jail time in connection with the abuse of her stepdaughter. Amanda Moore, 31, Wichita, was sentenced this week to...

littleapplepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Investigators think missing Kansas man was murdered

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The family of a Kansas man is desperate to know what happened to him. Detreck Foster of Independence was last seen two years ago this week. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Independence Police Department are using the anniversary of his disappearance to remind people they need help to […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Man identified in deadly downtown Wichita shooting Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man has died from a shooting that happened early Sunday near downtown Wichita. According to the Wichita Police Department, officers got a call just after 1:20 a.m. for the report of a shooting in the 1300 block of N Hydraulic. “It did happen outside on the street, just south of […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Police ID body in west Wichita, seek car and driver

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has released the name of a man whose body was found in west Wichita early Sunday. Officers got the report of a man down in the 7900 block of West Cottontail just after 2 a.m. They responded and found the body of 49-year-old Kurt Krueger. There is […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
County
Sedgwick County, KS
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Sedgwick County, KS
Crime & Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Stepdaughter#Prison#Police#Violent Crime
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIBW

Two Kansas men behind bars after operation allegedly finds meth

BARBER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two southwestern Kansas men are behind bars after search warrants allegedly found meth in their possession. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says on Friday, April 29, agents helped the Barber Co. Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, Medicine Lodge Police Department, Pratt Co. Sheriff’s Office and Harper Co. Sheriff’s Office arrest Matthew D. Schmidt, 37, of Sharon, and Caden I. Snyder, 19, of Medicine Lodge, for methamphetamine-related charges.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Wichita baby hospitalized after swallowing pill that fell on floor

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Emergency services transported a one-year-old boy who was found unresponsive on Thursday afternoon. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to the 2000 block of N. Market St. in Wichita to assist EMS after a 911 caller reported finding a baby unresponsive. The baby […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Update: Person identified in fatal north Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The person who died in a fatal single-car crash Saturday night in north Wichita has been identified. David Fuentes, 26, of Wichita died after crashing in the 2900 block of N Broadway at 10:05 p.m. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), Fuentes was driving a silver GMC Sierra northbound on […]
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy