Kan. woman sentenced for abuse of 2-year-old stepdaughter
SEDGWICK COUNTY — A Kanas woman avoids jail time in connection with the abuse of her stepdaughter. Amanda Moore, 31, Wichita, was sentenced this week to...littleapplepost.com
SEDGWICK COUNTY — A Kanas woman avoids jail time in connection with the abuse of her stepdaughter. Amanda Moore, 31, Wichita, was sentenced this week to...littleapplepost.com
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 0