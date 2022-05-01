Some undrafted, former Kansas State Wildcat football players land with NFL teams

A pair of former Kansas State football players were selected in the 2022 NFL Draft this weekend.

But that doesn’t mean Skylar Thompson and Russ Yeast are the only two new Wildcats moving on to the professional ranks. Several more K-State alums will get an opportunity to make a NFL roster next season, even after getting passed over by general managers in the draft.

A number of former K-State football players are expected to find NFL homes in the coming days. Some will sign with teams as undrafted free agents. Others will receive invitations to NFL rookie camps.

We already have our first examples.

Josh Rivas, a 6-foot-6 and 317-pound offensive lineman from Hutchinson, Kansas, is expected to sign a free-agent contract with the New York Giants, according to multiple reports.

Rivas was a key member of K-State’s offensive line at guard going all the way back to 2018 when he was a redshirt freshman. His senior season was his best. Last year, Rivas started in all 13 games for the Wildcats and earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors from the league’s coaches.

He did not allow a single sack during his 362 pass blocking reps, and he also helped K-State tie for second in the Big 12 with 29 rushing touchdowns.

Ben Adler, another former K-State offensive lineman, will join him in New York. The 6-4 and 327-pound guard from Wichita announced on Saturday night that he will also get an opportunity to make the Giants’ roster, likely by participating at the team’s rookie camp.

Timmy Horne, a 6-foot-5 and 321-pound defensive tackle who played one season at K-State, also announced that he has signed a deal with the Atlanta Falcons. Horned spent his first five years at Charlotte before transferring to K-State as a “super senior.” He made a big impact for the Wildcats, finishing with 20 tackles in the middle of their defensive line.

Bronson Massie, a 6-foot-4 and 253-pound defensive end, will attend mini camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Other players who could receive a look from NFL teams over the next few days include Noah Johnson, Jahron McPherson and Reggie Stubblefield.

None of those players had announced plans to sign with, or try out for, any NFL team as of Saturday evening.

Thompson was the first K-State football player to latch on to a NFL team on Saturday when the Miami Dolphins selected him in the seventh round of the draft.

After a prolific career with the Wildcats, he became the first K-State quarterback to get picked in the NFL Draft since Josh Freeman in 2009.

Russ Yeast, who was an All-Big 12 safety for the Wildcats last season, was later picked by the Los Angeles Rams.