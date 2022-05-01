ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australian Daniel Faalele, 174kg, drafted by Ravens, becomes heaviest NFL player

Australian Daniel Faalele playing for Minnesota as offensive tackle in an NCAA college game against Iowa.

Australia’s Daniel Faalele is set to become the heaviest player in the NFL after being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens.

For Melbourne-born Faalele, 22, selection with pick No 110 completes a wild journey since he left Australia at age 16 with a rugby and basketball background. He has impressed while learning the game a football academy prep school in Florida and impressing in three seasons at the University of Minnesota.

“I remember it like it was yesterday, leaving home and making that tough decision,” Faalele said. “Everything has happened for a reason and it’s worked out for the best ... I wouldn’t change anything.”

The 203cm tall, 174kg behemoth is an offensive tackle with huge potential after his relatively late start in the sport and is on track to become the 19th Australian to play in the NFL.

He is set to take over from New England’s Trent Brown (163kg) as the heaviest player in the league.

Faalele said his height and bulk gave him a useful advantage and he believed he would benefit from working with Baltimore’s offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris.

“In the pass game just using my length, and in the run game using my natural size to generate force and power, play explosive and be athletic for my size,” he said. “Coach ‘D’ is an awesome coach. We had a great meeting. He just gave me that confidence. I know I’m in good hands.”

While relatively inexperienced, he believed that could be a plus as he begins his NFL career.

“Being new to football, it can be an advantage as I don’t have as many coaches in my career, so I have less bad habits,” Faalele said. “Whatever I’m taught from here on is what I know.

“I just feel like with the right coaching like Coach D, getting his professional coaching can bring out the best in me and put me in the right direction.”

Faalele earned All-Big Ten honourable mentions in 2018, 2019 and 2021, while he made the conference’s coach-selected All-Big Ten First Teams.

His main job will be protecting star quarterback Lamar Jackson as the Ravens look to improve on last season’s 8-9 results.

