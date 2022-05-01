Al the 600-pound tortoise on the mend at Binder Park Zoo

Taking his time, Al stretched out his neck before chomping down on a banana containing his daily medicine.

The 600-pound Aldabra giant tortoise at Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek is still on the slow road to recovery following a flare-up of a bone infection in his left foot that began in 2018.

The zoo's oldest and longest-tenured resident animal heals the way he does everything: slowly.

Estimated to be "middle aged" at 85 years old, Al is showing signs of improvement after an inflamed foot (osteomyelitis) sent him to Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine for a CT exam in December. Since then, his slow-but-steady recovery has been a positive development for him, his caretakers and the adoring public as the zoo begins its 45th season Sunday.

“Al likes attention," said Dr. Kim Thompson, staff veterinarian at Binder Park Zoo.

Mysterious beginnings

Al's exact age is not known due in part to his mysterious background, and the fact he has likely outlived many of his original caretakers.

The tortoise is believed to have been born in the 1930s, though it's uncertain where or how he eventually ended up at Binder Park Zoo, where he's resided since 1984. Any records have since been lost, and newspaper archives don't offer much in the way of clues.

According to Battle Creek Enquirer archives, in 1983 the zoo purchased two male Aldabra giant turtles — named "Pete" and "Re-Pete" — from the Detroit Zoo for $4,000. They were believed to be about 65 years old at the time. But based on images and the makeup of their shells, neither is believed to be Al and it's unclear what happened to the pair.

"I’ve often thought, if he could only talk and tell us where he’s from, where he’s been," said Leslie Walsh, director of marketing at Binder Park Zoo. "We don’t have those records. There is that element of curious mystery to him. He looks so wise to me."

What is known is that Al's species is native to the islands of the Aldabra Atoll in the Indian Ocean, north of Madagascar. Similar in size to the Galápagos tortoise made famous by Charles Darwin, Aldabra giant tortoises are among the longest-living land animals. An Aldabra giant tortoise named Jonathan, located on Saint Helena island, owns the Guinness World Record for oldest living land animal and the oldest tortoise or turtle on record, turning 190 this year.

Al arrived at Binder Park when the zoo was still in its relative infancy. Opened in 1977, it then spanned 84 acres (now 433) and its animal roster mainly consisted of prairie dogs, bison and deer. The tortoise's original exhibition space was located near the ZO&O Railroad station, where he and his eventual companion would have to be moved from each winter to the warmer confines of an inside shelter.

A pal for Al

For the better part of two decades of his life, Al roamed the grass around his habitat and waded in his pool alongside "Speedy."

Speedy was a female Aldabra giant tortoise that came to Binder Park in 1989. Though not endangered, the species is considered vulnerable, and there are captive breeding programs through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to promote education, research and conservation.

Speedy and Al never successfully mated before she died of an illness in 2010. The zoo briefly had a juvenile tortoise named Ellie before she, too, died of an illness.

Kelsey Biddle, Binder Park Zoo collections supervisor and Al's keeper for the past eight years, said the nonprofit is always looking to find Al a partner to share his $70,000 holding area and outdoor patio in the zoo's Wild Africa exhibit. He moved there as part of a 2012 capital campaign, and now resides between the African painted dog and lion exhibits.

“We'd love to have a mate or companion for him," she said. "It's hard to find a zoo willing to part with a tortoise when they get this size. We're always looking through the AZA programs. We give him extra attention."

Long-term prognosis

Al's December visit to MSU was not his first road trip for a CT scan.

In 2018, after he began to show signs of infection, he twice traveled to Brookfield Zoo in suburban Chicago because it had a machine large enough to accommodate Al's size. While the East Lansing trip presented similar logistic problems — he was sedated and moved using an equine hoisting system — it was closer to home and only required a CT scan of his foot.

"It seems like he’s improving a little bit, seeing improvement in the bone density and he’s on antibiotics, being good patient," said Dr. Thompson, also an adjunct assistant professor at the MSU College of Veterinary Medicine. "Whenever we do bandage changes, he has to be sedated. He’s 600 pounds and we can’t stop 600 pounds from doing what it wants to do."

Because his bandage needs to remain dry, Al isn't expected to be wading in his pool outside his enclosure this summer. Instead, he can most likely be seen by guests through a window into his enclosure, complete with heating lamps and artificial bird noises through a speaker, or outside on his patio when temperatures are warm enough.

Walsh said Al has been at the zoo longer than any current staff member. That's made him a mainstay for the nonprofit and for generations of families visiting the park.

"We get people all the time asking how he's doing," she said. "He's got a lot of life ahead of him. We hope he'll be here long after we're gone."

