Arizona Coyotes Defenseman Anton Stralman hopes to continue playing, open to Coyotes return

In talking with Jose Romero of Arizona Central Sports, Arizona Coyotes defenseman Anton Stralman emphasized his desire to continue playing, adding that he is open to returning to the Coyotes (link).

Stralman, who just finished the final year of a three-year, $16.5MM contract that he signed with the Florida Panthers prior to the 2019-20 season, was traded this past offseason to Arizona in what amounted to a salary cap dump, with Arizona also receiving a second-round pick and prospect Vladislav Kolyachonok in exchange for just a seventh-round pick.

The veteran defenseman told Romero that he came to the Coyotes hoping to prove he could still play in the NHL, and he believes he did that this season. It would be hard to disagree with Stralman’s assessment of his season, as the 35-year-old turned in a 23 point campaign over 74 games, the most points he has had since 2015-16, combining that with steady defense and veteran leadership on a young and rebuilding Coyotes team. He may not be the player he was when he helped lead the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning in consistently deep playoff runs between 2012 and 2018, but Stralman has shown this season that he still has something to offer.

As a free agent for the first time since 2019, it’s hard to say what Stralman’s next contract could look like, or what kind of team would pursue him. It’s unlikely he would get more than a year or two max given his age and recent decline, however given his presumptive affordability, Stralman could parlay his free agency into an inexpensive contract with a team looking for depth and leadership as it pursues a Stanley Cup. On the other hand, Stralman could maximize his potential, signing with a team that is looking for leadership for its young players as they rebuild, trying also to hit the salary cap floor, such as a reunion with Arizona.

As for Arizona, it’s not insignificant that Stralman would want to return. The Coyotes are slated to play their home games at Arizona State University next season in a much smaller arena, not necessarily desirable for NHL play. Having a veteran like Stralman, who also has the option to retire or perhaps chase a Stanley Cup, express desire to stay with the team through an uncertain time, in an odd situation, and during a rebuild, speaks to the upsides of the organization from a player’s perspective.