Butler, Howell highlight Commanders Day 3 picks

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — The Washington Commanders wrapped up the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon, with four picks between rounds four and seven.

In the 4th round, the Commanders started off Sunday drafting Louisiana-Lafayette safety Percy Butler 113th overall. In his senior season, Butler had 61 tackles (37 solo), six tackles for loss, three fumble recoveries, four passes defensed, an interception and a blocked kick.

In the 5th round, the team had two picks, selecting North Carolina QB Sam Howell 144th overall, and Nevada tight end Cole Turner 149th overall.

Howell started 12 games and recorded 217 completions for 3,056 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions in his junior year in 2021. He also added 183 carries for 828 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.

Turner had 62 receptions for 677 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, the most in the Mountain West Conference and tied for second amongst tight ends in the nation. He was selected to the All-Mountain West Second Team in 2021.

The Commanders had no picks in the 6th round, but came back in the 7th with two. With the 230th pick, the team selected Tulsa guard Chris Paul, and Oklahoma State cornerback Christian Holmes with the 240th pick.

After a long three day weekend, head coach Ron Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew seemed pleased with their picks.

“All of them have a very bright future with us,” said Mayhew. “We believe in these guys, and it’s hard for me to find one that I don’t think can eventually become a starter on this list. They are all very talented and they are all young players coming in, and they will all grow into whatever role they end up with.”

“We’re anticipating a number of these guys, especially the first four, are going to get an opportunity to come out and contribute and play some,” said Rivera. “It’s exciting to know that we feel comfortable and confident with those guys.”

Next up on the schedule for the Commanders is rookie minicamp, which begins on May 5.

