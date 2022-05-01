ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Butler, Howell highlight Commanders Day 3 picks

By Jake Rohm
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26pMR0_0fPU5QZt00

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — The Washington Commanders wrapped up the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon, with four picks between rounds four and seven.

In the 4th round, the Commanders started off Sunday drafting Louisiana-Lafayette safety Percy Butler 113th overall. In his senior season, Butler had 61 tackles (37 solo), six tackles for loss, three fumble recoveries, four passes defensed, an interception and a blocked kick.

In the 5th round, the team had two picks, selecting North Carolina QB Sam Howell 144th overall, and Nevada tight end Cole Turner 149th overall.

Howell started 12 games and recorded 217 completions for 3,056 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions in his junior year in 2021. He also added 183 carries for 828 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.

Turner had 62 receptions for 677 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, the most in the Mountain West Conference and tied for second amongst tight ends in the nation. He was selected to the All-Mountain West Second Team in 2021.

The Commanders had no picks in the 6th round, but came back in the 7th with two. With the 230th pick, the team selected Tulsa guard Chris Paul, and Oklahoma State cornerback Christian Holmes with the 240th pick.

After a long three day weekend, head coach Ron Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew seemed pleased with their picks.

“All of them have a very bright future with us,” said Mayhew. “We believe in these guys, and it’s hard for me to find one that I don’t think can eventually become a starter on this list. They are all very talented and they are all young players coming in, and they will all grow into whatever role they end up with.”

“We’re anticipating a number of these guys, especially the first four, are going to get an opportunity to come out and contribute and play some,” said Rivera. “It’s exciting to know that we feel comfortable and confident with those guys.”

Next up on the schedule for the Commanders is rookie minicamp, which begins on May 5.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Mount St. Mary’s joins Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – Mount St. Mary’s has officially left the Northeast Conference for the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, the University announced on Monday. “Today is a great day in the history of Mount St. Mary’s University,” said Mount St. Mary’s President Dr. Timothy Trainor in a press release. “In joining the Metro Atlantic Athletic […]
EMMITSBURG, MD
WDVM 25

2 injured in Manassas shooting

PWCPD has confirmed two adult men are getting treated for gunshot wounds. Police are searching for a suspect who they said is a black male with a medium complexion, thin and between 5’6″ and 5’10”.
MANASSAS, VA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera calls Sam Howell a ‘home run’ selection

UNC football quarterback Sam Howell was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday and despite slipping in the draft, was considered a steal at that spot. Selected by the Washington Commanders, head coach Ron Rivera was extremely excited to get Howell and even more at the spot they did considering they weren’t necessarily in the market for a quarterback. “Once we got Carson as our starter, we got off the quarterback train for the most part… To have Sam fall to us was something we had to jump on. We had a very good grade on him...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Nevada State
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
On3.com

Marquan McCall: How Kentucky Replaces the Carolina Panther

Kentucky nose tackle Marquan McCall signed an Undrafted Free Agent contract with the Carolina Panthers after failing to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. McCall played in 40 games with 11 starts over his four-year Kentucky career. He registered 57 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three QB hurries, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery as a Wildcat. The 3-4 nose tackle position is not one that accumulates a high number of stats. In fact, its main purpose is to eat up double teams and blockers which takes a great deal of unselfishness and toughness to properly execute. McCall was efficient in that role. The fun-loving defensive lineman had an infectious personality that led to him being a fan favorite.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Mayhew
Person
Sam Howell
WDVM 25

Flynn Inks Virginia Tech Transfer

West Virginia University wrestling coach Tim Flynn has announced the signing of Sam Hillegas to a grant-in-aid for the 2022-23 academic year. Hillegas, projected to wrestle at 149 pounds, makes his way to WVU with three years of eligibility remaining after recording a 10-7 record at 141 pounds in two years at Virginia Tech. “We […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDVM 25

Pelosi visits Kyiv, meets with Ukraine president

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has led a Congressional delegation to Kyiv to meet with Ukraine’s president before heading to Poland for talks with officials there on Sunday. Pelosi, a California Democrat and second in line to the presidency after the vice president, is the highest-ranking American leader to visit Ukraine […]
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cole Turner#American Football#The Washington Commanders#Louisiana Lafayette
The Spun

Clemson Appears To Have Made Decision At Quarterback

A favorite has emerged for Clemson’s starting quarterback heading into the 2022 season. D.J. Uiagalelei and five-star true freshman Cade Klubnik have been battling it out, but it looks like Uiagalelei is going to prevail. Ann Hickey of 247Sports is reporting that the job is Uiagalelei’s to lose.
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy