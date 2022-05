The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports that the New York Mets have designated Robinson Cano for assignment. Cano is still owed $39 million from the Mets, but they are one of the few teams that do not need to penny-pinch. New York could have sent JD Davis, Luis Guillorme, or Dominic Smith to Triple-A but sent a clear message that they will roster the best 26 players, regardless of cost. The Mets had to make some decisions because rosters league-wide had to be reduced to 26 players.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO