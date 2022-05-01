ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feds block Georgia's plan to have private sector handle ACA

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA - President Joe Biden’s administration has halted Gov. Brian Kemp’s plan to have the private sector, not the government, engage in...

Guest
2d ago

So once again the survival of the fittest order by the GOP again. They have been fighting ACA since it started.

Timothy Q Williams
1d ago

so an opportunity to maybe find more affordable insurance and federal democrats are against it and try to spin it on republican as Abad thing

