Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Jackson, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Franklin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Franklin County through 730 PM CDT At 623 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Huntland, or 15 miles southeast of Fayetteville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Winchester, Cowan, Huntland, Sewanee, Anderson, Lexie Crossroads, Beans Creek, Maxwell, St. Andrews and Belvidere. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
