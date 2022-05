The Falcons wrapped up the 2022 NFL draft, the second under the new regime, by grabbing several pieces that address positions of need. The team’s first round pick, Drake London, fills arguably the biggest void on the roster — wide receiver. Arnold Ebiketie, who the Falcons traded up for, and DeAngelo Malone bolster the position group that rivals the wideouts for the weakest on the roster — EDGE.

