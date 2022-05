LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - What was scheduled to be the series opener between the Lansing Lugnuts and the West Michigan Whitecaps has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up Wednesday, which is now a doubleheader. If this feels familiar it’s because it’s the fifth consecutive series to have a postponement turn into a doubleheader. So, there is a silver lining in that the Lugnuts have had some recent practice at these marathon games.

LANSING, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO