LOUISVILLE, KY. (Clemson SID) – No. 10 Louisville scored multiple runs in five different innings in its 18-15 win over Clemson at Jim Patterson Stadium on Sunday afternoon to sweep the three-game series. The Cardinals (31-12, 14-7 ACC) scored two unearned runs in the first inning on Levi Usher’s two-out single after an error, then […]

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO