Kamaru Usman is letting it rip these days and Jake Paul has now found himself in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight kingpin’s crosshairs. Seemingly fixated on the idea of crossing over for a boxing “mega” fight with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, Usman recently went back-and-forth with his fellow combat sport pound-for-pound great. In the exchange, Canelo continued showing little interest in the match up, therefore leading to an interjection from Showtime Sports executive Stephen Espinoza. Ultimately, Paul decided to chime in and share his thoughts as well, instantly leading to a pair of questions from “The Nigerian Nightmare.”

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO