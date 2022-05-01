ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police find 12-year-old boy who vanished without a trace from his home three days ago

By Brett Lackey
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ofZu_0fPU2BcR00
Logan (pictured) has been found safe and well after he went missing on Friday afternoon from his family's Bathurst property

A young boy who went missing from his home has been found safe and well after three days.

Logan Watson-Gray, aged 12, from the Bathurst area went missing at 4.30pm on Friday April 29.

The disappearance had sparked a search with police pleading for the public's help.

His worried family had reported him missing to police on Saturday afternoon.

Officers attached to Chifley Police District commenced an investigation to locate him and held concerns for his welfare due to his age.

About 1pm on Sunday, police released a statement saying they had found the youngster.

'Following inquiries the boy was located safe and well in Kelso just after midday today,' a statement read.

Police added a thank you to the public for those that help locate the boy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vRJ24_0fPU2BcR00
Officers from Chifley Police District in Bathurst (pictured) thanked the public for their help in finding the youngster 

Comments / 4

Vickie Andrus
2d ago

Prayers for him to be found safe and able to go home to family.. 🙏🙏

Reply
9
Comments / 0

