Families gather to celebrate Healthy Kids Day at YMCA

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The YMCA celebrated Healthy Kids Day, an event families enjoyed with fun and exciting activities.

For 30 years, the organization brings this experience to celebrate healthy living and youth development as well as awareness to keep kids active.

With summer being just around the corner, YMCA wants to bring the community together through different programs they offer.

“Coming off the pandemic, it’s very important to keep kids active through after being home and dealing with a variety of issues. And so, to be able to come out and do that has been a great opportunity for us as an organization and really help to serve the community,” YMCA Vice President of Development Community Engagement Jon Dearolf said.

One of the big initiatives this year is to teach kids how to swim. Dearolf says it’s really important for them to keep kids safe during the summer, especially around water.

Click here for more information about swim lessons and more.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.