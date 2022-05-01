ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Families gather to celebrate Healthy Kids Day at YMCA

By Andrea Aguilar
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MGDKO_0fPU27Am00

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The YMCA celebrated Healthy Kids Day, an event families enjoyed with fun and exciting activities.

For 30 years, the organization brings this experience to celebrate healthy living and youth development as well as awareness to keep kids active.

With summer being just around the corner, YMCA wants to bring the community together through different programs they offer.

“Coming off the pandemic, it’s very important to keep kids active through after being home and dealing with a variety of issues. And so, to be able to come out and do that has been a great opportunity for us as an organization and really help to serve the community,” YMCA Vice President of Development Community Engagement Jon Dearolf said.

One of the big initiatives this year is to teach kids how to swim. Dearolf says it’s really important for them to keep kids safe during the summer, especially around water.

Click here for more information about swim lessons and more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Shine on Ministries holds carnival and dance

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The party was on downtown at Onelife Community Church as Shine On Ministries hosted a carnival and dance Sunday. 95 honored guests enjoyed many different carnival games throughout the floor, along with plenty of animals to check out at the petting zoo out back, which even had a kangaroo. There was […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

WFISD summer meals to begin soon

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On May 6, Witchita Falls ISD and Chartwells K12 are taking a day to thank school food-service workers. Executive Chef Carrie Richardson shared a little bit about a special day approaching as well as a plan to make sure all kids have access to a free meal, once school is out. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Society
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
KIXS FM 108

Crossroads Super Fun Summer Camps Schedules For Your Kids

With lots of parents in the Crossroads still working their tails off through the summer, it's comforting to know that there are organizations in our community that cater to keeping our kids educated, engaged, and most importantly, entertained while we work. The Crossroads is BLESSED with plenty of activities for...
VICTORIA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kfdx#Texomashomepage Com
Villages Daily Sun

Enrichment Academy seeks people to share their knowledge

The Enrichment Academy has hundreds of courses and dozens of instructors every semester, but its organizers are always looking for more innovative people to share their knowledge. On Tuesday and Friday at Rohan Regional Recreation Complex, the academy hosted its Instructor & Speaker Recruitment event. "We are seeking those looking...
EDUCATION
Texoma's Homepage

Free Whataburger breakfast for teachers

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Whataburger is offering a free treat for teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week. From May 2 to May 6, the fast-food chain will give teachers free breakfast. The breakfast deal will be available from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. Teachers must present their school ID. Whataburger also announced that 30 teachers were […]
HARLINGEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Sports
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Planet Fitness offering free workouts to teens

Teenagers looking for some physical activity this summer have been invited to work out at any Planet Fitness location for free. In a news release, Planet Fitness announced that high schoolers aged 14-19 are invited to work out for free at any of its locations across the United States and Canada from May 16-Aug. 31.
KIDS
Texoma's Homepage

Runners gather at Lucy Park for annual T.H.O.R.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma’s hellacious obstacle run, better known as T.H.O.R., is an obstacle course open to people of all ages wanting to try something different. “I saw it on Facebook and you know what, why not,” runner Philip Bobb said. Racers lined up early Saturday morning equipped with just their running shoes and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy