ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Kan. woman sentenced for abuse of 2-year-old stepdaughter

JC Post
JC Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SEDGWICK COUNTY — A Kanas woman avoids jail time in connection with the abuse of her stepdaughter. Amanda Moore, 31, Wichita, was sentenced this week to...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Kansas man sentenced for death of Topeka woman

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Wichita man has been sentenced to more than 51 years in prison for the death of a Topeka woman in 2021. Kajun Daniel Brock pleaded guilty to the 2nd-degree murder of Shakeita Young in Topeka. On May 29, 2021, police were sent to 1832 NE Burgess Ct. East in response to […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Man dies after being bitten by a dog in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 38-year-old man from Matfield Green died after being bitten by a dog in south Wichita Wednesday. The Wichita Police Department said Cyrus Talkington was visiting with a friend outside in the 400 block of east 37th Street South Wednesday evening. Police say their dogs were with them. At some point, […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
County
Sedgwick County, KS
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Sedgwick County, KS
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Missouri couple arrested in Oklahoma after 2nd police pursuit with their two kids on board

NOEL, Mo. — At the beginning of the month, April 1, 2022, Noel Marshal’s Office engaged in a pursuit with a white GMC Yukon. The vehicle evaded officers. Following the pursuit, investigation revealed the registered owner was untruthful about being in the vehicle during that pursuit. Additionally it was discovered their two children were present in the vehicle. As a...
NOEL, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Stepdaughter#Prison#Police#Violent Crime
KSNT News

Visitation held for Topeka woman shot and killed on I-70

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Friends and family of a Topeka woman who died after being shot while driving a car on a Kansas highway came together on Monday night to honor and remember her life. Samantha Baum, 27, of Topeka, was shot on Sunday, April 10 while driving west on I-70 in Dickinson County. Baum was […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
JC Post

KBI helps make large meth distribution bust

BARBER COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), along with the Barber County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Medicine Lodge Police Department, the Pratt County Sheriff’s Office, and the Harper County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Friday for methamphetamine-related charges, according to a media release from the KBI.
BARBER COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Nevada Mo. Police arrest man, “running through yards yelling that he was going to abduct children”

NEVADA, Mo. — In the early morning hours of Friday, April 22, Nevada Police were alerted to a residence in the 1100 block of N. Clay Street for a reported assault that had just occurred. Investigation revealed a male subject, later identified as Jason Omar Clark, 45, had unlawfully entered a home and attacked a 14-year-old female. According to a...
NEVADA, MO
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy