Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Tate, Tunica by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Atkinson; Brantley; Clinch; Northeastern Charlton; Northern Ware; Pierce; Southern Ware; Western Charlton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Pierce, Atkinson, central Brantley, Ware, Clinch and northwestern Charlton Counties through 830 PM EDT At 747 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pearson to near Nahunta. Movement was south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, penny size hail, and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Waycross, Blackshear, Homerville, Pearson, Willacoochee, Nahunta, Argyle, Stephen Foster State Park, Du Pont and Boggy Bay. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
