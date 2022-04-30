ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Sixers wing Danny Green gives an account of Joel Embiid's concussion symptoms

By Austin Krell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ov2o_0fPU06MT00
Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Fans and the NBA community on social media aren’t the only ones trying to digest the surprising news of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid’s fractured orbital bone and concussion. Embiid’s own teammates are still trying to gather information and understand what’s to come for their two-way superstar.

On a new episode of “Inside The Green Room”, Sixers wing Danny Green gave an account of the symptoms Embiid exhibited in the aftermath of getting elbowed in the face by Raptors forward Pascal Siakam.

Green explained to co-host and friend, Harrison Sanford:

We saw him on the plane after the game, he was holding his head. It seemed pretty severe. We didn’t know. There was no stitches, I saw a little scratch. But when it happened, he kind of wanted to go back in the game. We’re like, ‘Joel, you can’t go back in the game. We subbed you out and challenged the replay.’ Mind you, we probably should’ve pulled the plug a little earlier. But I mean, it is what it is. We were waiting for Nick (Nurse) to throw his subs in first. It is what it is, like I said. He came out, he seemed like the adrenaline, he still wanted to play. But once I think it set in and after the game, you could see in the locker room he was holding his head a lot. He was kind of a little leery, his body seemed a little weary. On the plane, he was under the covers. Usually they play cards. On the bus, he kind of just laid down, covered his face. I think the lights were getting to him. But yeah, it seemed pretty severe. We were just hoping for the best, we didn’t know what was going to happen. We just got the news, we heard just like everyone else — on the internet.

It’s necessary to note that Green reiterated a few times that he didn’t know the severity or the details of the injury. While negligible in the big picture of what he’s saying, Green’s uncertainty underlies an important point.

Fans expect and assume teams have tons of information to hand out when these types of injuries happen. The truth is that the situation is often fluid. Recovery isn’t linear, and everyone — from Embiid, himself, to people on Twitter starving for information — is at the mercy of how the big man’s head improves on a day-to-day basis.

For now, it certainly seems like Embiid exhibited some common symptoms of a concussion. The most important question is whether the Sixers are more concerned about the fractured orbital bone or the concussion. If it’s the concussion, I suspect we’ll see Embiid much sooner than the public sentiment indicates. If it’s the orbital bone, the Sixers may not be too far from Cancun.

All we can say for certain is the one thing no one wants to hear — only time will tell which is the bigger deal to the Sixers.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry’s savage 10-word message to Ja Morant after clutch block, steal

Stephen Curry let everyone hear it after he locked down Ja Morant at crunch time in the Golden State Warriors’ Game 1 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. With the Warriors up 117-116 and just a little over 20 seconds remaining on the clock, Morant attacked the basket for what could have been the game-winning shot for the Grizzlies. However, Curry was waiting near the rim and made sure to stop the superstar guard from giving Memphis the lead with a clutch block that led to a steal.
NBA
The Spun

Report: What Led To Divorce Between Steph Curry’s Parents

The Curry family is expected to be on hand for Game 1 of the Western Conference second round playoff series between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies. Steph Curry’s parents likely won’t be sitting next to each other, though. Last year, it was reported that Steph’s parents,...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
Yardbarker

Jason Kidd Slams Rudy Gobert After Eliminating Jazz

Apparently, eliminating the Utah Jazz from the Western Conference playoffs wasn’t enough for Jason Kidd. The Dallas Mavericks coach still has Jazz center Rudy Gobert on his mind as the Mavs get set to open Game 1 of their series Monday night in Phoenix. And it wasn’t exactly complimentary...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Nick
Person
Pascal Siakam
The Spun

Video: Draymond Green’s Reaction To Ejection Is Going Viral

The Golden State Warriors suffered a setback in Sunday’s second-round opener against the Memphis Grizzlies when Draymond Green got tossed for a Flagrant 2 foul. Late in the second quarter of the Game 1 contest, Green grabbed Brandon Clarke by the jersey and dragged him down to stop an easy dunk. While the Warriors forward appeared to try and protect Clarke from a harsh fall, the officials still ejected him.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#Sixers#Raptors
FanSided

Julius Erving hasn’t changed his NBA GOAT picks in 57 years

Julius “Dr. J “Erving is sticking with his original favorites when it comes to the GOAT argument. When the next GOAT argument commences you will most likely not hear the name Julius Erving. Michael Jordan and LeBron James will be included, perhaps with a side of Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson. There might be a big man mentioned somewhere between Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell.
NBA
NBC Sports

Draymond ejected from Game 1 for questionable Flagrant 2

The first-half of Game 1 between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies was a whistle-fest, and Draymond Green was a casualty in the chaos. Late in the first half of the opening game of the Western Conference semifinal matchup, Green was whistled for a foul on Grizzlies big man Brandon Clarke and the Warriors' forward got a hold of Clarke's jersey, dragging him to the ground.
MEMPHIS, TN
FortyEightMinutes

Sixers-Heat Series Preview: Can James Harden Carry Philadelphia?

The Sixers are in Miami with Game 1 of their series against the Heat taking place on Monday night. Let’s take a look at the series matchup: Sixers-Heat Game 1 Odds Spread: Heat -7.5 (-115) Total: 208.5 (-110) Moneyline: Sixers +260 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET Watch: fuboTV Odds via PointsBet Latest on Joel Embiid What could’ve […] The post Sixers-Heat Series Preview: Can James Harden Carry Philadelphia? appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
Facebook
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-James Harden teammate helping Heat prepare for 76ers

The Miami Heat have had to adjust their scouting efforts a bit in light of Joel Embiid’s injury. Miami’s second-round opponent, the Philadelphia 76ers, will be without Embiid for at least the start of the series. That means the Heat have to adapt on the fly to a team that will be led more by James Harden. One complicating factor is that Harden did not play much without Embiid since being acquired by the 76ers, making game tape scarce.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fadeawayworld.net

Damian Lillard Agrees With NBA Fan About The Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Series Showing How Basketball Has Changed: "The Culture And Psychology Of The Game Has Changed A Lot. It's Sports Entertainment Now."

The NBA has changed massively in the last 10 years. It's not just the game that's different now, the culture around it and the way social media has impacted the way players are perceived is also massive. Ja Morant posting memes after closing out the Minnesota Timberwolves in their first-round series is an excellent example of this, and considering that both teams are led by young stars, the series in its entirety saw a lot of trash-talking from both sides.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

105K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy