Ex-sheriff’s deputy convicted of aggravated assault

By Mike Hoey
 3 days ago

A former Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputy will be sentenced in late June. A jury has convicted him of two counts of aggravated assault, according to Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan’s office .

William Pine, 51, of Brookfield has also been found guilty of giving false information to law enforcement, which is a misdemeanor. Pine was off-duty in October 2019 when he shot a car in Williamstown while two people were inside it. He also lied to Vermont State Police about having done so when troopers questioned him.

Pine is free until sentencing on $25,000 bond. The court has also attached conditions to his bond; he cannot leave Vermont and he must comply with an evening curfew at his home. Each of the aggravated assault counts could send Pine to prison for as long as 15 years.

Community Policy