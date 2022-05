KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The United Way of the Kearney Area is partnering with the U.S. Post Office for the annual ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ Food Drive. Kearney area citizens are encouraged to bag up non-perishable food items and place them by their mailbox or front door by 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 14. Volunteers from the United Way and other organizations will follow routes assigned by the postal workers and collect the food.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 11 HOURS AGO