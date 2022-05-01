Owner of Amazon site plans to rebuild

John Badman|The Telegraph Edwardsville officials say the site owner for the Amazon facility where six employees lost their lives in a December tornado has filed to rebuild the structure. The site is not owned by Amazon. (John Badman)

EDWARDSVILLE — The owner of the site of Amazon's tornado-damaged fulfillment center in Edwardsville plans to rebuild.

At a public safety committee meeting last week, Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said the site owner, which is not Amazon, has submitted applications to the city for a permit to rebuild the structure.

The request was sent to the city's public works department on the same day a report from the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued its report on the Amazon warehouse.

An EF-3 tornado struck the building on Dec. 10, 2021, as a storm moved through the region, killing six employees.

The deceased included Clayton Lynn Cope, 29, of Alton; Austin McEwen, 26, of Edwardsville; Larry E. Virden, 46, of Collinsville; Kevin D. Dickey, 62, of Carlyle; and Etheria S. Hebb, 34, and Deandre S. Morrow, 28, both of St. Louis.

Whiteford said Amazon and the property owner have separate sets of structural engineers still examining the site. The city has also hired an engineer to evaluate things but the purposes are slightly different.

"The city's engineer's purpose was to determine what needs to be done to make the building safe so it can be rebuilt," Whiteford said. "Not to determine what caused the failure."

He said the engineer has shared the details of his analysis with the property owner about what needs to be done to make the building safe, which, in part, is what allowed them to apply for a reconstruction permit. Whiteford said the reconstruction should be built to the 2015 International Building Code (IBC), versus the 2006 IBC code used when the warehouse was built; it opened in 2017.

Last week OSHA claimed Amazon employees were not properly informed of safety precautions when the tornado struck the Amazon building. OSHA has issued a Hazard Alert Letter to Amazon, requiring the online retailer to review its severe weather emergency procedures after the incident, an OSHA news release said.