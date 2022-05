The Miami Marlins did not include Joey Wendle in their lineup for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wendle will take the afternoon off while Jesus Aguilar enters the lineup at first base and bats second. Brian Anderson will take over for Wendle at third base while Avisail Garcia steps into right field and Garrett Cooper takes a spin at designated hitter.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO