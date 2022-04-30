ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The University of Georgia has broken an NFL record with 15 players drafted

By Jacob Lev, Alaa Elassar
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
The University of Georgia Bulldogs saw 15 of its players drafted this week, breaking an all-time NFL record for most players selected from a single college team in a seven-round...

