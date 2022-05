Children in Nevada survived an attempt to open an explosive dating back to World War II. The children were playing in the desert near Boulder City when they dug up a "suspicious device" on Monday, according to the Boulder City Police Department. The children initially thought the item to be an old can of food and attempted to open it, but upon seeing the label inside identifying the item as an explosive, they brought it to their parents, who then called the police.

BOULDER CITY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO