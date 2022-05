Britain is set for a “mixed bag” of sunshine and showers over the bank holiday weekend.It will not exactly be barbecue weather over the long weekend, where temperatures could reach 18C, but Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said: “I am hopeful that people will be able to make the most of the bank holiday.”He said: “It will be a bit of mixed bag with the best of the weather in England and Wales on Saturday.“There will be cloud and at some point in the next 24-48 hours all of us will see some rain which will be welcome for some because April...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO