Abbeville, LA

Mike Hardy has been elected Abbeville Police Chief

By Seth Linscombe
 3 days ago

ABBEVILLE , La. ( KLFY ) – Mike Hardy (R) has been elected Abbeville Police Chief in the April 30th election.

April 30, 2022, Acadiana election results
  • Mike Hardy (R): 51%
  • William “Bill” Spearman (No party): 49%

Mike Hardy defeated William Spearman with 829 votes to 785 votes, according to unofficial election returns from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

