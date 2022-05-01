Mike Hardy has been elected Abbeville Police Chief
ABBEVILLE , La. ( KLFY ) – Mike Hardy (R) has been elected Abbeville Police Chief in the April 30th election.April 30, 2022, Acadiana election results
- Mike Hardy (R): 51%
- William “Bill” Spearman (No party): 49%
Mike Hardy defeated William Spearman with 829 votes to 785 votes, according to unofficial election returns from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.
Comments / 0