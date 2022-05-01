ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Woman allegedly produced a firearm in Hamilton Place altercation

By Brian Armstrong
WDEF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Two female parties did get into an altercation...

www.wdef.com

Comments / 5

Related
WDEF

Sheriff: “Major” Meth dealer busted in Marion County

JASPER, Tennessee (WDEF) – Sheriff Bo Burnett says a major drug figure has been indicted in Marion County. He says Michael Shane Dyer of Sequatchie, Tennessee already has six felony convictions in Marion, Grundy and Sequatchie Counties. He was nabbed in a five month long investigation involving undercover drug...
MARION COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Young couple shot in a vehicle overnight in Alton Park

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Alton Park. Investigators say two people were sitting in a vehicle on Chandler Avenue around 3 AM when they were shot. The 20 year old male and 17 year old female went to the hospital in a private...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hamilton County, TN
Hamilton County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
Chattanooga, TN
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
AL.com

3 Oklahoma sisters get federal prison for elaborate plan to ambush, kill Florida couple in Alabama

Three Oklahama sisters have been sentenced to federal prison for plotting to kill to a man and his wife outside a rural Walker County convenience store nearly three years ago. Tierzah Mapson, 29, Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, devised an elaborate conspiracy that read like a made-for-television movie with binoculars, disguises, secret campsites, “good luck beads” and lies – lots of them. The plan, according to FBI authorities, was to coax the father of Tierzah Mapson’s baby and his new wife to Alabama to meet at a place under the guise of a visitation exchange but instead to shoot and kill them.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
insideedition.com

Man Arrested in Connection With 3 Family Members Shot to Death Inside Georgia Gun Range

A 21-year-old Georgia man has been charged with three counts of murder in connection with the killings of an elderly couple and their grandson inside their family business. Jacob Muse was arrested late Friday in connection with the shooting deaths of Evelyn and Tommy Hawk, both 75, and their 18-year-old grandson, Luke, whose bodies were found April 8 inside the Lock, Stock & Barrel shooting range and gun store in a small Georgia town outside Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
KWTX

Neighbors rattled after large party at Tennessee home

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A huge party at an Airbnb has shaken up people in a Robertson County neighborhood after they said it got out of hand. Neighbors saw hundreds of people at a pool partying at an Airbnb in White House until a fight broke out and someone shot off a gun.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

TBI issues Most Wanted Alert for man involved in Kingsport shooting

(WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on Wednesday issued a Most Wanted Alert on behalf of the Federal Bureau of Investigation for a man who escaped an officer-involved shooting at a Kingsport fast-food restaurant Tuesday night. According to the TBI, Cody Keith Christian, 30, of Kingsport, faces several federal charges, including Hobbs Act […]
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy