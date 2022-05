When Gerald Haslam, that great and prolific chronicler of California’s Central Valley, died last year, there were surely still books in him, unwritten. That’s one of the tragedies of his passing but also one of its exquisite joys. A self-realized artist’s reservoir might diminish over time but, for lucky ones like Haslam, it still ripples when the wind stirs it. There is always one more book, one more poem, one more song abiding somewhere in the brain, awaiting birth. There has to be, because the alternative is too terrible to accept: That we’ll one day reach the end of our creative lives and all that’ll be left will be oatmeal and the Hallmark Channel.

MCFARLAND, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO