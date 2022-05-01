ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Agent: Syracuse’s McKinley Williams signs free agent deal with Indianapolis Colts

By Nate Mink
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 3 days ago
Syracuse, N.Y. — Former Syracuse defensive lineman McKinley “Bear” Williams has signed a deal as an undrafted free agent with the Indianapolis Colts, according to his...

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
