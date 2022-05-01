ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Maryland lacrosse star Jared Bernhardt reportedly signs with Atlanta Falcons

By Jonas Shaffer, Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
Former Maryland men's lacrosse standout Jared Bernhardt talks with the media at Maryland's pro day in March. Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Former Maryland men’s lacrosse star Jared Bernhardt has reportedly signed with the Atlanta Falcons.

Bernhardt, who’s expected to play wide receiver and returner, went undrafted after helping lead Ferris State to an NCAA Division II national title last season. He was a star option quarterback in high school but turned down Division I scholarship offers in football to play lacrosse at Maryland.

Bernhardt left the program last year as the Terps’ all-time leader in career points and goals. He was twice a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award, given to the sport’s best player, and won the 2021 award after leading the nation in goals (71) and points (99) . Maryland won the national championship in 2017, when Bernhardt started as a freshman, made it to the national semifinals in 2018 and advanced to the final last year.

Bernhardt used his extra year of NCAA eligibility at Ferris State, where he’d initially committed to play football in 2020 before returning to College Park amid the coronavirus pandemic. As a graduate transfer quarterback for the Bulldogs, he passed for 1,322 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions and rushed for 1,421 yards and 26 touchdowns. Ferris State went 14-0 and defeated Valdosta State, 58-17, in the national championship.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Lacrosse#Ncaa Eligibility#The Atlanta Falcons#Ferris State#Ncaa Division#The Tewaaraton Award
